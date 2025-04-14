CPI Challenges Waqf Amendment Act 2025 in Supreme Court Amidst Nationwide Opposition

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has escalated its battle against the government's Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 by petitioning the Supreme Court to assess its constitutional validity. Submitting the plea through its general secretary D Raja, the party argues that the Act grants unchecked power to the Central government, infringing upon constitutional rights protected under Articles 25, 26, and 29.

The controversial legislation, passed with significant opposition in both Parliamentary Houses, faces multiple legal challenges. Among the petitioners are prominent figures such as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and influential religious organizations, highlighting significant disapproval from diverse societal segments. They allege that the Act discriminately undermines the Muslim community's religious management rights.

As the legal battle heats up, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, is poised to hear over a dozen related petitions. The Centre has also proactively filed a caveat, aiming to ensure its representation in forthcoming proceedings, underscoring the fraught legal and political backdrop of this legislative act.

(With inputs from agencies.)