Legal Battle Intensifies: The Case of Surendra Gadling and the Surjagarh Mine Incident
The Supreme Court deferred the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling related to the Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. Gadling is accused of aiding Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli by providing them with secret information. The charges are linked to the 2016 attack and Elgar Parishad case.
The Supreme Court has postponed the bail plea of the controversial advocate Surendra Gadling to January. Involved in the high-profile Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case of 2016, Gadling faces severe allegations of supporting and conspiring with Maoist insurgents active in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar decided on the adjournment after Gadling's counsel requested more time to examine Maharashtra's reply to the court. This move follows a notice issued by the top court on October 10, 2023, seeking the state government's response to Gadling's petition.
The saga, dating back to December 2016, involves allegations of Gadling providing strategic plans and secret information to the rebels. Furthermore, Gadling's link to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case adds another layer of complexity, with provocative speeches purportedly leading to violence in Pune.
