Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: The Case of Surendra Gadling and the Surjagarh Mine Incident

The Supreme Court deferred the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling related to the Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. Gadling is accused of aiding Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli by providing them with secret information. The charges are linked to the 2016 attack and Elgar Parishad case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:35 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies: The Case of Surendra Gadling and the Surjagarh Mine Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed the bail plea of the controversial advocate Surendra Gadling to January. Involved in the high-profile Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case of 2016, Gadling faces severe allegations of supporting and conspiring with Maoist insurgents active in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar decided on the adjournment after Gadling's counsel requested more time to examine Maharashtra's reply to the court. This move follows a notice issued by the top court on October 10, 2023, seeking the state government's response to Gadling's petition.

The saga, dating back to December 2016, involves allegations of Gadling providing strategic plans and secret information to the rebels. Furthermore, Gadling's link to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case adds another layer of complexity, with provocative speeches purportedly leading to violence in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024