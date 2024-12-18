Tragedy in Jharkhand: The Unseen Battle Against Violence

A young girl of 14 years has tragically succumbed to injuries after an alleged rape in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. She was found unconscious near an Anganwadi center and later passed away in an Odisha hospital, authorities reported.

The victim's family filed a complaint detailing the horrifying allegations, leading to the arrest of the accused. Jagannathpur Police Station has registered an FIR, confirming community and police convergence in seeking justice for the deceased minor.

Local villagers caught and subdued the suspect until law enforcement arrived. As the investigation unfolds, a post-mortem is slated to clarify the precise cause of her death, offering crucial insights into this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)