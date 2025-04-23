Chhattisgarh Minister Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Promises Support to Victim's Family

Chhattisgarh minister Tank Ram Verma on Wednesday visited the family of Dinesh Miraniya, a victim of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condemning the act of terrorism, Verma expressed sorrow over the incident and announced that Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had arranged for Miraniya's body to be brought to Raipur.

Verma emphasized the attack's inhumanity and has instructed local authorities to ensure Miraniya's last rites are conducted with respect in Raipur. He criticized the targeting of tourists based on religion, describing it as wrongful harm to innocent people. This sentiment was echoed by Chief Minister Sai, who expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond appropriately to the attack.

The Chief Minister noted that despite being on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, PM Modi returned promptly after the attack. Sai reaffirmed the country's commitment to confronting terrorism. Meanwhile, political parties and traders' unions in Kashmir announced a shutdown to honor the victims and protest the terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)