Tragedy in Pahalgam: CM Omar Abdullah Stands with Victim's Family

In a heartfelt gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the funeral prayers of a pony ride operator, Syed Adil Hussain, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Chief Minister met with Hussain's family in Anantnag district, pledging governmental assistance during this difficult time.

Expressing concerns, Abdullah suggested Hussain might have been targeted for attempting to disarm the assailants. He promised continuous support for the bereaved family, emphasizing the importance of community solidarity in such tragedies.

