Tragedy in Pahalgam: CM Omar Abdullah Stands with Victim's Family
In the aftermath of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the funeral of Syed Adil Hussain. Abdullah assured his family of the government's support as they mourn the loss of the only local victim in the incident that claimed 26 lives.
In a heartfelt gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the funeral prayers of a pony ride operator, Syed Adil Hussain, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.
The Chief Minister met with Hussain's family in Anantnag district, pledging governmental assistance during this difficult time.
Expressing concerns, Abdullah suggested Hussain might have been targeted for attempting to disarm the assailants. He promised continuous support for the bereaved family, emphasizing the importance of community solidarity in such tragedies.
