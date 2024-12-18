Russia has announced intentions to bring the assassination of top General Igor Kirillov before the United Nations Security Council on December 20. The general, known for his leadership of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was tragically killed in Moscow on Tuesday.

During a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova assured that everyone involved in this high-profile murder will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice. The diplomatic implications are expected to create tensions on the international stage.

The upcoming UN meeting could witness a heightened exchange of accusations, with Russia emphasizing the gravity of the situation and seeking international support to address this loss effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)