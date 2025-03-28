Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Criticizes Cuban Medical Program in Jamaica

In a diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Wednesday, highlighted concerns regarding the Cuban medical program aiding Jamaica's healthcare system. The U.S. has threatened visa restrictions, accusing the program of human trafficking and labor exploitation, claims dismissed by Cuba and numerous Caribbean leaders.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed the issue in a joint press conference with Rubio, emphasizing the critical need for Cuban doctors in Jamaica's healthcare sector. He assured that medical personnel are treated with respect, adhering to labor laws, noting any external misrepresentation does not apply to Jamaica's context.

As the U.S. contemplates broader visa bans affecting Caribbean nations with citizen-by-investment schemes, Rubio also underscored potential benefits Jamaica could derive from strengthening U.S. ties. Discussions continue as regional leaders, including those from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Haiti, join the talks in Jamaica.

