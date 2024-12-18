Left Menu

Ukraine Denies Russian Allegations of White Phosphorus Use

Ukraine has refuted Russia's claims that its drones deployed white phosphorus, labeling them as false. Kyiv asserts it adheres to international arms control standards and accuses Moscow of attempting to deflect responsibility for its own actions and mislead international audiences.

Ukraine has categorically dismissed Russian accusations that Ukrainian drones deployed white phosphorus multiple times in September, calling the allegations 'false and nonsensical.'

The Kyiv government insists it is compliant with international arms control obligations and views the allegations as a strategic move by Moscow to divert attention from its own actions.

'We are confident that by making such false accusations, Moscow seeks to shift blame for its own actions and deceive foreign audiences,' said foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi in a written statement to Reuters.

