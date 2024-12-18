Govt Unveils Multi-Pronged Initiatives for Cultural and Educational Advancement

In a press conference today, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to preserving, promoting, and developing the nation’s linguistic heritage. Emphasizing India’s vision for a developed nation by 2047, the Minister highlighted the critical role of languages in cultural development, national unity, and personal expression, calling them the "soul of our culture."

India’s linguistic diversity, unparalleled in the world, serves as a model for coexistence and enrichment. However, the historical imposition of English under colonial rule marginalized India’s classical and regional languages, limiting their role in education and governance. Shri Reddy referenced Macaulay’s policies of 1835 as a turning point in this suppression. He acknowledged past leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee for championing regional languages and quoted him, saying, "Language is not merely a medium of expression but the soul of our culture."

The inclusion of 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution is a testament to this commitment. Key milestones include the addition of Sindhi in 1967, Konkani, Manipuri, and Nepali in 1992, and Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, and Santhali in 2003 under Vajpayee’s leadership. The recent recognition of Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi, and English as official languages in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 was highlighted as a step toward inclusivity.

Classical Language Status and Initiatives

The government has prioritized the preservation of classical languages that embody India’s ancient heritage. In October 2024, the Union Cabinet granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, increasing the total to 11 – a global first. Efforts to promote classical languages include:

Establishing three Central Universities for Sanskrit in 2020.

Setting up research centers like the Central Institute of Classical Tamil.

Creating special study centers for Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia.

Offering national and international awards to recognize achievements in this field.

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Transforming Language Learning

NEP 2020, introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has revolutionized education by promoting the use of mother tongues in schools and higher education. Key provisions include:

Teaching in local languages up to Class 5 and beyond wherever possible.

Translating over 1,500 undergraduate textbooks into 12 Indian languages.

Conducting competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET in 13 regional languages.

Establishing Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) centers and integrating IKS into the curriculum of over 8,000 higher education institutions.

Supporting tribal languages to safeguard indigenous cultures.

Leveraging Technology for Linguistic Advancement

The government has harnessed technology to make education and governance accessible in regional languages. Highlights include:

National Language Translation Mission and Bhashini Project , which break linguistic barriers through AI-driven translation tools.

and , which break linguistic barriers through AI-driven translation tools. Development of the DIKSHA platform , offering over 3,66,370 e-content pieces in 133 languages.

, offering over 3,66,370 e-content pieces in 133 languages. Indian Sign Language (ISL) development and ISL-translated teaching materials for classes 1–12.

Promoting Cultural Unity

Programs like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebrate linguistic and cultural harmony. These initiatives foster regional pride while showcasing India’s unity in diversity. Prime Minister Modi’s focus on preserving Tamil, one of the oldest languages, underscores the importance of India’s linguistic heritage on a global stage.

Hindi’s Role in National and International Platforms

Celebrating 75 years of Hindi as an official language, the government has implemented measures to strengthen its role in governance and international representation. Initiatives include:

Formation of Hindi Advisory Committees and Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLIC) domestically and abroad.

and domestically and abroad. Development of the "Hindi Shabd Sindhu" dictionary for effective communication.

Future Vision

The government’s vision extends to making all Indian languages globally competitive, leveraging linguistic research, and fostering language-based tourism and literature festivals. Shri Reddy reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s sentiment, saying, "Just as we cannot abandon our mother, we cannot abandon our mother tongue."

By integrating linguistic pride with technological innovation and cultural preservation, India aims to create a vibrant and inclusive society, embracing its rich heritage as it marches toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.