Tragic Electrocution: Tailors Meet Untimely Demise in Market Incident

In a tragic incident at Durjanipur Nadauli market, two elderly men were found dead, likely due to electrocution, police reported Wednesday.

The men, Kallu Kol, 55, and Brigelal Nirala, 65, who worked as tailors, were discovered in their shop during the early hours in the Drumandganj Kotwali area. A short circuit sparked by an electric iron they were using is suspected to have caused a fatal electric current, leaving their bodies partially burnt.

Authorities promptly initiated a post-mortem examination, having completed necessary legal formalities. Investigations continue to ascertain more details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

