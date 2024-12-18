Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Tailors Meet Untimely Demise in Market Incident

Two elderly tailors died due to suspected electrocution from a short circuit at their shop in Durjanipur Nadauli market. Their bodies were found partially burnt near an electric iron. Initial investigations suggest a short circuit caused by the iron may have led to their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:13 IST
Tragic Electrocution: Tailors Meet Untimely Demise in Market Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Durjanipur Nadauli market, two elderly men were found dead, likely due to electrocution, police reported Wednesday.

The men, Kallu Kol, 55, and Brigelal Nirala, 65, who worked as tailors, were discovered in their shop during the early hours in the Drumandganj Kotwali area. A short circuit sparked by an electric iron they were using is suspected to have caused a fatal electric current, leaving their bodies partially burnt.

Authorities promptly initiated a post-mortem examination, having completed necessary legal formalities. Investigations continue to ascertain more details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024