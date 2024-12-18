New Aviation Security Rules Target Hoax Bomb Threats

In response to a surge in hoax bomb threats aimed at airlines, the government has revamped the Aircraft (Security) Rules of 2023, introducing stringent penalties and potential travel bans for perpetrators.

The civil aviation ministry has incorporated new rules, 29A and 30A, giving the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security enhanced authority to deny boarding and issue written directions when security is threatened.

Additionally, individuals found disseminating false information that could incite panic or disrupt civil aviation operations face penalties up to Rs 1 lakh, aiming to deter such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)