New Aviation Security Rules Target Hoax Bomb Threats
Amidst rising hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, the government has revised the Aircraft (Security) Rules, introducing penalties and potential flying bans for offenders. The modified rules empower the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's Director General to refuse boarding and impose fines up to Rs 1 lakh for spreading false information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to a surge in hoax bomb threats aimed at airlines, the government has revamped the Aircraft (Security) Rules of 2023, introducing stringent penalties and potential travel bans for perpetrators.
The civil aviation ministry has incorporated new rules, 29A and 30A, giving the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security enhanced authority to deny boarding and issue written directions when security is threatened.
Additionally, individuals found disseminating false information that could incite panic or disrupt civil aviation operations face penalties up to Rs 1 lakh, aiming to deter such activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Clash: England & New Zealand Face Penalties
Ancelotti says Mbappé is ''aware'' he must play better after missing penalties in Madrid defeats
Controversial Remarks Lead to Potential Penalties for Ma Ying-jeou Foundation
Stubble Burning Penalties Drive Pollution Battle in Punjab & Haryana
Revamping Civil Aviation: Key Amendments Aiming for Safety