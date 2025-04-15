Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Orders Google India to Deposit Penalties Over FEMA Allegations

The Karnataka High Court has directed Google India and three senior executives to provide bank guarantees for half of the penalties imposed due to alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violations. These violations include unapproved transactions related to payments made to Google Ireland and equipment purchases from Google US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:50 IST
Karnataka High Court Orders Google India to Deposit Penalties Over FEMA Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has directed Google India and three of its senior executives to deposit 50 percent of the penalties imposed for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations as bank guarantees. This directive follows a Rs 5 crore penalty levied on Google India by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accompanied by Rs 45 lakh in fines on three officials.

The case revolves around purported violations of section 6(3)(d) of FEMA concerning over Rs 364 crore in transactions. According to the ED, these transactions involve distributor fees and equipment acquisitions that required prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which were not obtained.

While the ED classified these transactions as commercial loans needing RBI approval, Google India has refuted these claims, asserting their adherence to a relevant RBI circular. Initially, the penalties were stayed by an appellate tribunal, but this decision was challenged by the ED, leading to the current court directive for Google India to secure half the penalties in bank guarantees within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025