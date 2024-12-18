BJP Leader Surendra Singh's Indefinite Sit-in Protest: A Fight Against Encroachment Demolition

Surendra Singh, a key BJP figure from Ballia, initiated an indefinite sit-in protest on Wednesday against the local municipal corporation's decision to demolish the party's camp office, citing it was built on encroached land.

Located at Indira Market, the office was demolished as part of an anti-encroachment campaign led by a coordinated effort from the Ballia Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and the police. Singh, who holds the position of the district vice president, criticized the move, stating that it was made without prior discussion or warning.

Singh, claiming a 40-year operation of the office, raised significant allegations against the district administration, accusing them of acting under the influence of the Samajwadi Party to harass and extort under the pretense of enforcing the anti-encroachment drive. He submitted a petition to the District Magistrate, voicing his protest, while officials confirmed the demolition as a standard procedure.

