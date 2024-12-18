Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Sustainable Development to Combat Climate Change

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla underscored the need to balance development with sustainability as a crucial strategy to address the growing threat of climate change. Speaking at the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course on Parliamentary Processes and Procedures for Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Officer Trainees (OTs) from the 2023–25 batch, Shri Birla highlighted India’s leadership in climate action through the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Key Highlights from Shri Om Birla's Address:

India's Role in Climate Action:

Shri Birla emphasized that climate change is one of the world’s most pressing challenges and acknowledged the IFoS’s crucial role in mitigating its impact by enhancing forest cover and protecting wildlife.

He cited Mission LiFE as a model for global action, urging the officer trainees to promote sustainable lifestyles and environmental stewardship.

Cultural and Policy Foundations:

The Speaker reflected on India’s cultural reverence for nature, where trees are worshipped, and the Earth is regarded as a mother.

He noted that this respect has shaped policies, resulting in more forest parks, better wildlife conservation efforts, and increased eco-tourism.

Engagement with Parliament:

Shri Birla encouraged the trainees to study parliamentary laws related to forest and wildlife conservation and to use their knowledge to address contemporary challenges.

He highlighted the importance of scientifically utilizing and pricing forest produce to ensure sustainable development.

The Role of Youth in Environmental Conservation:

Shri Birla expressed confidence in the trainees, praising their innovative ideas and technological expertise.

He advised them to harness their skills to implement impactful conservation projects.

75th Anniversary of the Constitution

Marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Shri Birla commended the foresight of India’s founding fathers in embedding values such as justice, equality, and fraternity.

He led the Officer Trainees in a reading of the Preamble, emphasizing its importance as a guiding principle for governance and democracy.

Course Details

The Appreciation Course was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) under the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

A total of 112 Officer Trainees from the Indian Forest Service, including 22 women and 90 men, attended the session.

Two officers from the Royal Bhutan Service were also part of the program, reflecting India’s commitment to regional collaboration.

Other Speakers

Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, delivered the welcome address, outlining the significance of parliamentary training for forest officers.

Joint Secretary, Shri Gaurav Goyal, offered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the participants’ enthusiasm and the role of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in fostering knowledge-sharing.

Additional Insights

Shri Birla noted the increasing global demand for forest resources and stressed the need to balance their utilization with environmental conservation. He advocated for a long-term vision where forest officers are instrumental in achieving India’s sustainability goals, reducing carbon footprints, and addressing biodiversity loss.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the pivotal role IFoS officers play in shaping India's response to climate change and environmental challenges, aligning with national and global sustainability objectives.