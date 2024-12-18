Erdogan to Attend D-8 Summit in Egypt

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to attend the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit in Egypt. The announcement was made by his office on Wednesday.

The summit gathers key leaders from the eight major Muslim developing countries. It aims to foster economic collaboration and address common challenges.

Scheduled for Thursday, the summit will serve as a platform for Erdogan and other leaders to engage in discussions that could strengthen ties and promote collective prosperity among the member states.

