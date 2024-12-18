Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amid Assembly Demonstration
A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai alleging police brutality. Police reported Pandey was brought dead to the hospital with no visible injuries. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
A Congress worker lost his life during a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, prompting claims from the state's party chief, Ajay Rai, of police brutality being the cause.
The police informed that 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, hailing from Gorakhpur, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital from the Congress office. According to DCP Raveena Tyagi, initial assessments by doctors found no visible injuries on his body.
A post-mortem, set to be conducted by a panel and recorded on video, will further clarify the circumstances surrounding Pandey's death. The Congress chief took to social media, accusing the police of brutality in connection with the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Cong chief Ajay Rai.
Gorakhpur's Pioneering Integrated Waste Management City: A Blueprint for Sustainability
Job Scam Unveiled: Fake Promises and Threats in Gorakhpur
Congress worker died due to police brutality during party's attempt to gherao UP Assembly: Ajay Rai.