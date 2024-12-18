Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amid Assembly Demonstration

A Congress worker lost his life during a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, prompting claims from the state's party chief, Ajay Rai, of police brutality being the cause.

The police informed that 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, hailing from Gorakhpur, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital from the Congress office. According to DCP Raveena Tyagi, initial assessments by doctors found no visible injuries on his body.

A post-mortem, set to be conducted by a panel and recorded on video, will further clarify the circumstances surrounding Pandey's death. The Congress chief took to social media, accusing the police of brutality in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)