Iraq-Saudi Talks: Middle East Diplomacy in Action

During a visit to Saudi Arabia, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on the current situation in Syria.

The meeting underscored Iraq's dedication to a united Syria, emphasizing a non-interference approach in internal affairs.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of respecting the free will of the Syrian people as a principle for peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)