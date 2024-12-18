Left Menu

Iraq-Saudi Talks: Middle East Diplomacy in Action

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in Syria. Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's commitment to Syria's unity and the importance of respecting its sovereignty and the will of its people.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on the current situation in Syria.

The meeting underscored Iraq's dedication to a united Syria, emphasizing a non-interference approach in internal affairs.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of respecting the free will of the Syrian people as a principle for peace and stability in the region.

