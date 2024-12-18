Iraq-Saudi Talks: Middle East Diplomacy in Action
Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in Syria. Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's commitment to Syria's unity and the importance of respecting its sovereignty and the will of its people.
Updated: 18-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:04 IST
During a visit to Saudi Arabia, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on the current situation in Syria.
The meeting underscored Iraq's dedication to a united Syria, emphasizing a non-interference approach in internal affairs.
Al-Sudani stressed the importance of respecting the free will of the Syrian people as a principle for peace and stability in the region.
