Amit Shah's Critical Security Review: Post-Election Strategies for Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is scheduled to evaluate the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, marking his inaugural meeting following the assembly elections held in the region. Key figures expected at the meeting include Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top Army officers, paramilitary forces, and prominent figures from intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This meeting is set against the backdrop of heightened security concerns following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in 2019. Shah's agenda will likely include a comprehensive review of the prevailing circumstances within the Union Territory and the border areas, as well as the formulation of a strategic security roadmap leading up to 2025.

The discussions occur amid ongoing sporadic incidents in the region, including a tragic terror attack on October 20 that resulted in seven fatalities in central Kashmir. The meeting is anticipated to address these incidents, strategizing on measures to curb such attacks in the future. According to official statistics, 142 terrorists were neutralized in 2019, whereas this year's figure stands at approximately 45, with civilian casualties having decreased from 50 in 2019 to 14 by early November.

