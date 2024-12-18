Political Storm: Rape Incident Sparks Gujarat vs. Jharkhand Tensions

In Gujarat, tensions have escalated as the ruling BJP accused the Congress of politicizing a sensitive rape case involving an 11-year-old girl. The girl, a migrant worker's daughter from Jharkhand, was allegedly abducted and raped.

The accusation from the BJP follows a visit by Jharkhand Congress Minister Dipika Pandey to SSG Hospital in Vadodara, where the victim is being treated. Minister Pandey criticized Gujarat's handling of migrant workers' safety, drawing a sharp rebuttal from Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who accused Congress of using the crime for political gain.

Amidst the political controversy, Jharkhand's officials have pledged financial support for the victim's family and urged that protections for migrant workers be strengthened. The incident has renewed calls for better safety and welfare policies for migrant laborers in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)