Gujarat High Court Denies Bail in Ahmedabad Crash Case

The Gujarat High Court denied bail to Tathya Patel, accused of causing a fatal car crash on a flyover in 2023. Patel, in jail for 18 months, sought bail after a lower court rejected his plea. The crash killed nine, leading to serious charges under the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Tathya Patel, the accused in a devastating car crash on an Ahmedabad flyover in July 2023. The incident resulted in nine fatalities, including a police officer, and left 13 others injured.

Justice MR Mengdey, presiding over the case, expressed the court's decision not to accept Patel's bail plea, upholding a previous rural court's decision against the application. Patel has been detained for 18 months, facing charges under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

