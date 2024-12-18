Gujarat High Court Denies Bail in Ahmedabad Crash Case

In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Tathya Patel, the accused in a devastating car crash on an Ahmedabad flyover in July 2023. The incident resulted in nine fatalities, including a police officer, and left 13 others injured.

Justice MR Mengdey, presiding over the case, expressed the court's decision not to accept Patel's bail plea, upholding a previous rural court's decision against the application. Patel has been detained for 18 months, facing charges under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.

(With inputs from agencies.)