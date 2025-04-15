Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Tata Steel Plant: Fatal Accident Claims Worker's Life

Contract worker Bijay Kumar Panigrahi tragically lost his life in an accident at the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur. The incident occurred while he was performing maintenance in the Hot Strip Mill's furnace area. Despite prompt medical attention, he was declared dead at Tata Main Hospital.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-04-2025

  • India

A tragic incident has struck the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur as a contractual worker lost his life in a fatal accident. The company confirmed the news in an official statement, expressing deep sorrow over the event.

The deceased, identified as Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, was involved in a maintenance operation within the furnace area of the Hot Strip Mill (HSM) when the accident occurred on Monday evening. The company was quick to respond, rushing Panigrahi to Tata Main Hospital.

Unfortunately, medical staff at the hospital declared Panigrahi dead upon arrival. Tata Steel has expressed its condolences and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

