Showdown at the Supreme Court: Planned Parenthood Funding Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear South Carolina's attempt to stop public funding for Planned Parenthood. This case could empower conservative states in their efforts to cut off government support for the reproductive healthcare provider. The appeal challenges a previous ruling preventing South Carolina from withdrawing Medicaid funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:47 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review South Carolina's case to end public funding for Planned Parenthood. This could embolden conservative states seeking to remove government support from the reproductive healthcare provider.

South Carolina's appeal arises from a lower court decision, which barred the state from cutting off funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic under the Medicare program, due to the organization's provision of abortion services.

This case is expected to have far-reaching implications on how states can influence the allocation of public funds to organizations that provide abortion services across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

