Showdown at the Supreme Court: Planned Parenthood Funding Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review South Carolina's case to end public funding for Planned Parenthood. This could embolden conservative states seeking to remove government support from the reproductive healthcare provider.

South Carolina's appeal arises from a lower court decision, which barred the state from cutting off funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic under the Medicare program, due to the organization's provision of abortion services.

This case is expected to have far-reaching implications on how states can influence the allocation of public funds to organizations that provide abortion services across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)