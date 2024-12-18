Showdown at the Supreme Court: Planned Parenthood Funding Battle
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear South Carolina's attempt to stop public funding for Planned Parenthood. This case could empower conservative states in their efforts to cut off government support for the reproductive healthcare provider. The appeal challenges a previous ruling preventing South Carolina from withdrawing Medicaid funds.
South Carolina's appeal arises from a lower court decision, which barred the state from cutting off funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic under the Medicare program, due to the organization's provision of abortion services.
This case is expected to have far-reaching implications on how states can influence the allocation of public funds to organizations that provide abortion services across the United States.
