Guantanamo Bay Transfers: A Step Towards Justice

The United States has repatriated two Malaysian detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison after they pleaded guilty to charges connected to the 2002 Bali bombings. The detainees, Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, are set to testify against Hambali, the attack's alleged mastermind.

The relocation marks a significant step in managing the remaining 27 detainees at Guantanamo. The facility, established under President George W. Bush post-September 11, has faced criticism for its indefinite detentions and has been a focal point of the US's 'war on terror.'

The transfer comes amidst calls from Amnesty International urging President Joe Biden to conclude the process of releasing those detained without charges, highlighting the ongoing human rights concerns surrounding their continued confinement.

