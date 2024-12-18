Left Menu

Guantanamo Bay Transfers: A Step Towards Justice

The US has transferred two Malaysian detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Malaysia following their guilty pleas related to the 2002 Bali bombings. They agreed to testify against the alleged mastermind, Hambali. This move leaves 27 detainees remaining. President Biden is urged to end indefinite detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:14 IST
Guantanamo Bay Transfers: A Step Towards Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has repatriated two Malaysian detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison after they pleaded guilty to charges connected to the 2002 Bali bombings. The detainees, Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, are set to testify against Hambali, the attack's alleged mastermind.

The relocation marks a significant step in managing the remaining 27 detainees at Guantanamo. The facility, established under President George W. Bush post-September 11, has faced criticism for its indefinite detentions and has been a focal point of the US's 'war on terror.'

The transfer comes amidst calls from Amnesty International urging President Joe Biden to conclude the process of releasing those detained without charges, highlighting the ongoing human rights concerns surrounding their continued confinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024