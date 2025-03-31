Kharkiv Under Siege: Second Night of Russian Bombings

In a renewed wave of aggression, Russia bombarded the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for a second consecutive night, announced Ukrainian officials on Monday morning. The attacks injured two people, ignited fires, and resulted in damage to a kindergarten and private residences.

The overnight assault targeted the oldest and largest district of Ukraine's second-largest city, as confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. "The sixth explosion in Kharkiv," Terekhov shared on Telegram at 0255 GMT. The strikes came just a week after a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire aimed at protecting critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies, including the U.S., to respond as he reported that over 1,000 Russian drones had been launched the past week. Meanwhile, Russian sources claim Ukrainian drones targeted their energy facilities. The conflict, ignited by a Russian invasion in February 2022, shows no signs of abating, with both sides denying civilian targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)