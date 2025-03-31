Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: Second Night of Russian Bombings

Russia has bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine, for a second consecutive night, injuring two and causing fires and structural damage. The attacks follow a U.S.-mediated partial ceasefire. Both nations accuse each other of targeting vital infrastructure. President Zelenskiy calls for international support as Ukraine faces renewed aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:04 IST
Kharkiv Under Siege: Second Night of Russian Bombings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed wave of aggression, Russia bombarded the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for a second consecutive night, announced Ukrainian officials on Monday morning. The attacks injured two people, ignited fires, and resulted in damage to a kindergarten and private residences.

The overnight assault targeted the oldest and largest district of Ukraine's second-largest city, as confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. "The sixth explosion in Kharkiv," Terekhov shared on Telegram at 0255 GMT. The strikes came just a week after a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire aimed at protecting critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies, including the U.S., to respond as he reported that over 1,000 Russian drones had been launched the past week. Meanwhile, Russian sources claim Ukrainian drones targeted their energy facilities. The conflict, ignited by a Russian invasion in February 2022, shows no signs of abating, with both sides denying civilian targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025