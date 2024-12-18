Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Backfires as Cash-Throwing Creator Arrested

A content creator was arrested for throwing Rs 20,000 on a roadside in a 'money hunt' stunt, causing public chaos. Rachakonda Police took action after a viral video highlighted the reckless challenge. The creator claimed the money was real, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A social media content creator has been arrested for orchestrating a dangerous stunt that involved throwing currency notes worth Rs 20,000 on the Outer Ring Road. The act was aimed at engaging the public in a so-called 'money hunt' game, prompting police intervention.

The Rachakonda Police were alerted to the situation after a video of the incident went viral, showing the creator throwing money on the roadside and encouraging viewers to participate in the challenge. Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu ordered a case to be registered, leading to the immediate arrest of the individual.

The police emphasized the dangerous implications of such reckless acts and warned that social media platforms should be used responsibly. Despite the arrest, the currency notes have not been recovered, and investigations continue to verify their authenticity and identify the person behind the video recording.

(With inputs from agencies.)

