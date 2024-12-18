Social Media Stunt Backfires as Cash-Throwing Creator Arrested

A social media content creator has been arrested for orchestrating a dangerous stunt that involved throwing currency notes worth Rs 20,000 on the Outer Ring Road. The act was aimed at engaging the public in a so-called 'money hunt' game, prompting police intervention.

The Rachakonda Police were alerted to the situation after a video of the incident went viral, showing the creator throwing money on the roadside and encouraging viewers to participate in the challenge. Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu ordered a case to be registered, leading to the immediate arrest of the individual.

The police emphasized the dangerous implications of such reckless acts and warned that social media platforms should be used responsibly. Despite the arrest, the currency notes have not been recovered, and investigations continue to verify their authenticity and identify the person behind the video recording.

(With inputs from agencies.)