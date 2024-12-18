Left Menu

U.N. Expert Visits Israeli Kibbutz Amid Calls for Hostage Release

Alice Jill Edwards, the U.N. expert on torture, visited Israeli communities attacked by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023. She emphasized the need for the release of hostages and the importance of independent investigations into alleged war crimes. Edwards highlighted the human rights aspect over political conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:02 IST
Alice Jill Edwards, the United Nations' special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, visited Israeli kibbutz communities attacked on October 7, 2023. Her visit aimed to offer support to the families of Israelis abducted by Hamas fighters to Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Reuters, Edwards expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages and Palestinians detained by Israel, amid ongoing negotiations in Egypt and Qatar. She labeled the abductions as unlawful under international law, categorizing them as war crimes and atrocities.

Edwards emphasized the necessity of recognizing the suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian communities and stressed human rights over political affiliations. Israel has criticized the U.N. response to the attacks, underscoring the need for impartial investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

