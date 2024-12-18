U.N. Expert Visits Israeli Kibbutz Amid Calls for Hostage Release

Alice Jill Edwards, the United Nations' special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, visited Israeli kibbutz communities attacked on October 7, 2023. Her visit aimed to offer support to the families of Israelis abducted by Hamas fighters to Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Reuters, Edwards expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages and Palestinians detained by Israel, amid ongoing negotiations in Egypt and Qatar. She labeled the abductions as unlawful under international law, categorizing them as war crimes and atrocities.

Edwards emphasized the necessity of recognizing the suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian communities and stressed human rights over political affiliations. Israel has criticized the U.N. response to the attacks, underscoring the need for impartial investigations.

