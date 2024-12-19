Karnataka's Waqf Land Controversy: Government's Clarification and Opposition's Response

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared his readiness to establish a committee, chaired by a retired judge, to investigate the contentious Waqf property issues. This announcement was made during a heated Assembly session on Wednesday, amidst opposition from the BJP.

The government has assured the assembly and the public that temples constructed on Waqf lands would not be demolished, reiterating that any eviction notices would be withdrawn. The Chief Minister highlighted that misunderstandings regarding the Waqf properties have been addressed comprehensively by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Despite the explanations, BJP legislators expressed dissatisfaction, leading to a walkout from the assembly. Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for attempting to politicize the issue, while emphasizing the state's commitment to safeguarding Waqf properties. He also noted the central Waqf Act's constraints against amendment by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)