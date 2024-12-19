Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Medicaid Funding Case for Planned Parenthood

The Supreme Court will review South Carolina's effort to end Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, focusing on whether patients can choose their medical providers. The case follows the overturning of Roe v. Wade. South Carolina's funding cut in 2018 was blocked by lower courts, prompting this appeal.

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday its plan to review South Carolina's attempt to eliminate Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. This case marks a significant abortion-related issue after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The state is appealing a lower court's ruling that Medicaid patients can select their own medical providers. Arguments are expected in spring, addressing the 2018 decision to cut Medicaid funds that support Planned Parenthood's family planning services, not abortions.

South Carolina's approach was halted by lower courts, supporting the federal law enabling patient choice in clinical care. Planned Parenthood, offering services like birth control and cancer screenings, operates in South Carolina, serving Medicaid-covered patients. The state's restrictive abortion policies reflect a broader trend seen in Republican-led states post-Roe v. Wade reversal.

