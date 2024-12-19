Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisia's Coast

Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of 20 African migrants after a boat capsized off the coast. This follows a previous incident where nine migrants were found dead and six are still missing. Tunisia, facing a major migration crisis, has become a key departure point for African migrants headed to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 01:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 20 African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast, marking the second such tragedy in just a week. This drowning incident underlines the escalating migrant crisis in Tunisia, a nation increasingly becoming a primary launch point for African migrants aiming for Europe.

Authorities reported that last Thursday, nine other migrants were found dead, with six still missing, after another boat mishap. On Wednesday, the coast guard managed to rescue five individuals from the same ill-fated vessel, with search operations ongoing for those still unaccounted for.

The boat incident occurred near Sfax, a significant departure point for migrants. With Libya growing more unstable, Tunisia is now the main departure gateway for Africans, including Tunisians, seeking to reach Europe amid hopes for a better life.

