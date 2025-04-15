Standoff in the South China Sea: Philippine Coast Guard Confrontation

A tense maritime standoff took place in the South China Sea when a Philippine coast guard vessel made a 'dangerous' approach towards a Chinese counterpart near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, reported China's Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

The Chinese coast guard issued repeated warnings, after which the Philippine ship retreated, reflecting the ongoing territorial frictions in the region.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the Philippine embassy in Beijing have so far proved unsuccessful, as tensions remain high in these strategically vital waters.

