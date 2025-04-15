Standoff in the South China Sea: Philippine Coast Guard Confrontation
A tense encounter occurred between Philippine and Chinese coast guard vessels near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The incident involved a 'dangerous' approach by the Philippine ship, prompting repeated warnings from China, leading to the departure of the Philippine vessel. The situation underscores ongoing maritime disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- China
A tense maritime standoff took place in the South China Sea when a Philippine coast guard vessel made a 'dangerous' approach towards a Chinese counterpart near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, reported China's Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.
The Chinese coast guard issued repeated warnings, after which the Philippine ship retreated, reflecting the ongoing territorial frictions in the region.
Efforts to obtain a comment from the Philippine embassy in Beijing have so far proved unsuccessful, as tensions remain high in these strategically vital waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty
Market Jitters: Yen Rallies and Gold Hits New Highs Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
US-Japan Military Alliance Strengthens Amid Chinese Tensions
U.S. President Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers amid Tensions
Bengal govt stands with minorities, no one can provoke tensions in state: Mamata at Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road.