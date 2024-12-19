Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Troop Deployment for Peace

In a renewed effort to secure peace in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the potential deployment of troops in Ukraine. The initiative aims to lay a stable path to peace in the region.

President Zelenskiy, participating in meetings with NATO's chief and European leaders in Brussels, highlighted the shared vision with Macron that reliable peace guarantees are paramount for lasting stability.

Macron first introduced the proposal for troop deployment in February, and this initiative continues to garner attention amid geopolitical tensions in the region.

