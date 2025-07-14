Left Menu

Trump and NATO Unveil Missile Support for Ukraine Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announce a plan to arm Ukraine with missiles against Russia. Trump warns of severe tariffs on Russia if the conflict persists. U.S to supply weapons; NATO to cover costs. Rutte calls for serious negotiations from Putin.

Updated: 14-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:18 IST
Trump and NATO Unveil Missile Support for Ukraine Amidst Tensions
In a bold move to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have revealed a new plan to supply Ukraine with missiles and other weaponry. This announcement, made on Monday, follows Trump's frustrations with Russian President Vladimir Putin's reluctance to negotiate.

The plan ensures that while the United States will supply the weapons, NATO countries will bear the financial burden. Rutte commented on the deployment of a substantial arsenal, including missiles as a preliminary batch. Trump also confirmed the imminent delivery of a Patriot missile system.

In a further diplomatic pressure tactic, Trump has threatened to implement severe tariffs on Russia within 50 days should they refuse to broker a peace agreement. This development has raised questions among Congressional leaders, who are developing a sanctions package targeting Russia as well. Trump's disappointment with Putin's persistence in the conflict highlights the international tension surrounding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

