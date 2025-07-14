New Gubernatorial Appointments by the Modi Government

In a notable reshuffle, the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the appointment of seasoned political veterans to key gubernatorial positions. Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a veteran Telugu Desam Party leader, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, succeeding P S Sreedharan Pillai. Raju has previously served as India's civil aviation minister.

In a parallel move, Kavinder Gupta, former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will assume the role of Lieutenant Governor in Ladakh, replacing the retired Brigadier B D Mishra. Gupta has extensive political experience in Jammu city, having served multiple terms as the city's mayor.

Furthermore, senior BJP leader Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been designated as the new Governor of Haryana, replacing Bandaru Dattatraya. These appointments are perceived as strategic moves, aligning key political figures with gubernatorial positions across crucial Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)