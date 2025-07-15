Senators Press Trump Administration on Pilot Retirement Age

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, has called on President Donald Trump's administration to support global initiatives aimed at increasing the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots.

In 2023, a proposal to raise the retirement age from 65 to 67 was rejected by Congress. However, this has not deterred international discussions seeking to revise age-related restrictions on pilots.

Currently, pilots over the age of 65 face restrictions in many countries worldwide, limiting their ability to fly internationally despite being allowed to do so within the United States.

