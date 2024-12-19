Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Gaza Conflict

The United States, allied with Arab mediators, is accelerating efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. This comes as hostilities in the Gaza Strip reach a critical 14-month duration. Medics reported significant casualties due to Israeli airstrikes, with at least 20 Palestinians killed in recent operations.

In Cairo, sources indicated that a potential agreement might soon be formalized, proposing a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Intense Israeli airstrikes have led to numerous deaths in various Gaza localities, heightening the tensions and humanitarian crises in the region, notably in Beit Lahiya and Jabalia.

Despite Israeli claims of targeting Hamas militants, Palestinian officials decry these operations as ethnic cleansing. The U.S. and other international actors continue to push for a resolution before political changes in Washington complicate efforts. Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations aim to address hostilities hampering peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)