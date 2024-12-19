Russia's Stand on Transdniestria Gas Crisis
Russia has pledged to protect its citizens and peacekeepers in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region amidst a gas supply disruption. The crisis stemmed from the expiration of a transit agreement through Ukraine. Moldova and Transdniestria are in states of emergency over the potential gas shortage.
Russia has committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens and peacekeepers in the Transdniestria region of Moldova amid a looming natural gas supply crisis, according to a statement from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday. The crisis follows the lapse of a gas transit agreement through Ukraine.
The emergency declaration by both Moldova and Transdniestria highlights the gravity of potential gas disruption, which results from Kyiv's refusal to extend the existing deal. Moldova's government has had discussions with Gazprom and explored alternative routes through Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania, but no agreement has been made.
The resolution of this issue is seen as crucial for preventing humanitarian distress in Transdniestria. Meanwhile, Moldova's central government has rejected a joint appeal to Moscow, which the region views as necessary for a new accord, due to the implications of recognizing the separatist territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moldova
- Transdniestria
- gas supply
- Ukraine
- crisis
- Maria Zakharova
- peacekeepers
- Gazprom
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine
Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Sparks Controversy
Stalemate in Ukraine: Awaiting Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions
U.N. Appeals for $47 Billion Amid Global Humanitarian Crisis
Congress Demands Urgent Discussion on Agrarian Crisis Amid Farmers' Agitation