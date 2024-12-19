Global Headlines: From Scandals to Security and Tragedy

Spain's political landscape is facing turmoil as Begona Gomez, wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, denies corruption charges in court. The probe has intensified demands for Sanchez's resignation amid increasing political polarization in the country.

In a tragic incident off Mumbai's coast, a naval vessel collided with a passenger ferry, claiming at least 13 lives while over 100 passengers were onboard. Rescue efforts continue as 99 individuals have been saved so far.

The Pentagon's latest report points fingers at corruption within China's military, potentially hindering its modernization targets by 2027. As anti-corruption measures sweep through, a top official finds himself under investigation.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds crucial talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders, aiming for immediate support against Russian aggression and discussing long-term security guarantees.

North Korea's military alliance with Russia is touted as 'very effective' by Pyongyang, despite the lack of mention regarding troop losses in recent conflicts, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Following a devastating earthquake in Vanuatu, Australian search and rescue teams arrive to aid the recovery efforts, where at least 14 people, including a French national, have perished.

The U.S. raises alarms over Russia's acceptance of a nuclear-armed North Korea as Moscow bolsters ties with Pyongyang, pushing back against denuclearization efforts.

Efforts to cease hostilities in Gaza continue as U.S. and Arab mediators work towards an agreement amidst ongoing strikes resulting in Palestinian casualties. Disputes over terms persist between Israel and Hamas.

France's response to drug-facilitated assaults is under the spotlight following the Pelicot rape trial, sparking a surge in awareness and potential reforms in handling such cases.

In Russia, a murder investigation unfolds as a suspect confesses to the bombing that killed a chemical weapons chief, reportedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security services.

