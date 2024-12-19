Left Menu

Supreme Court Urged to Deny Mumbai-Attack Convict's Extradition Appeal

The U.S. government appeals to the Supreme Court to dismiss Tahawwur Rana’s petition against his extradition to India. India seeks Rana for charges linked to the Mumbai terror attack. This represents Rana's final legal opportunity to avoid extradition. The U.S. Solicitor General claims the petition lacks merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:49 IST
Supreme Court Urged to Deny Mumbai-Attack Convict's Extradition Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government is urging the Supreme Court to dismiss Tahawwur Rana's petition challenging his extradition to India, where he is wanted for his alleged role in the Mumbai terror attack. Rana, a Canadian national, has exhausted previous legal options in lower courts.

The petition, filed on November 13, is Rana's last hope to prevent extradition. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar has filed a 20-page submission asserting that Rana is not entitled to avoid extradition, arguing against his petition for a writ of certiorari.

Rana claims he was acquitted on similar charges in a Chicago federal court, yet India seeks his extradition for the same conduct. The U.S. government insists that several charges India is bringing, including forgery, were not covered in the U.S. trial, justifying the extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024