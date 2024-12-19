Supreme Court Urged to Deny Mumbai-Attack Convict's Extradition Appeal
The U.S. government appeals to the Supreme Court to dismiss Tahawwur Rana’s petition against his extradition to India. India seeks Rana for charges linked to the Mumbai terror attack. This represents Rana's final legal opportunity to avoid extradition. The U.S. Solicitor General claims the petition lacks merit.
- Country:
- United States
The United States government is urging the Supreme Court to dismiss Tahawwur Rana's petition challenging his extradition to India, where he is wanted for his alleged role in the Mumbai terror attack. Rana, a Canadian national, has exhausted previous legal options in lower courts.
The petition, filed on November 13, is Rana's last hope to prevent extradition. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar has filed a 20-page submission asserting that Rana is not entitled to avoid extradition, arguing against his petition for a writ of certiorari.
Rana claims he was acquitted on similar charges in a Chicago federal court, yet India seeks his extradition for the same conduct. The U.S. government insists that several charges India is bringing, including forgery, were not covered in the U.S. trial, justifying the extradition request.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Breaking Sports Buzz: Legal Battles and Surprising Moves in the Field
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Beauty Garage Professional Dominates Indian Salon Industry with K9 Range Success