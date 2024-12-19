Supreme Court Urged to Deny Mumbai-Attack Convict's Extradition Appeal

The United States government is urging the Supreme Court to dismiss Tahawwur Rana's petition challenging his extradition to India, where he is wanted for his alleged role in the Mumbai terror attack. Rana, a Canadian national, has exhausted previous legal options in lower courts.

The petition, filed on November 13, is Rana's last hope to prevent extradition. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar has filed a 20-page submission asserting that Rana is not entitled to avoid extradition, arguing against his petition for a writ of certiorari.

Rana claims he was acquitted on similar charges in a Chicago federal court, yet India seeks his extradition for the same conduct. The U.S. government insists that several charges India is bringing, including forgery, were not covered in the U.S. trial, justifying the extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)