Vietnam Strengthens Global Security Ties

Vietnam is proactively seeking to expand its international defense collaborations in an effort to foster trust and avert potential conflicts. This was emphasized by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the inauguration of Vietnam's second international arms fair.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance of the defense expo as a message of peace, aiming to enhance cooperation and development on an international scale.

The event underscores Vietnam's commitment to establishing itself as a key player in global security dialogue, further strengthening ties with other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)