Left Menu

Odisha Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Key Figures Granted Bail

A special CBI court granted conditional bail to three individuals in an Odisha bribery case. Those released include Chanchal Mukherjee and contractors Santosh Moharana and Debadutta Mohapatra. The investigation involves corrupt activities, and senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi is also implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:54 IST
Odisha Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Key Figures Granted Bail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Odisha has granted conditional bail to three individuals arrested in a bribery case. The accused include Chanchal Mukherjee, a group general manager at CPSU Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, and contractors Santosh Moharana and Debadutta Mohapatra.

The bail was set at a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties each. The accused cannot leave Bhubaneswar without the court's permission, must refrain from tampering with evidence, and are required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The case has also involved the interrogation of several individuals, including senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi. As the investigation unfolds, the Odisha government has transferred Sethi to a special duty role, with plans for further action pending the CBI's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024