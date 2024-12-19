Odisha Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Key Figures Granted Bail
A special CBI court granted conditional bail to three individuals in an Odisha bribery case. Those released include Chanchal Mukherjee and contractors Santosh Moharana and Debadutta Mohapatra. The investigation involves corrupt activities, and senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi is also implicated.
A special CBI court in Odisha has granted conditional bail to three individuals arrested in a bribery case. The accused include Chanchal Mukherjee, a group general manager at CPSU Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, and contractors Santosh Moharana and Debadutta Mohapatra.
The bail was set at a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties each. The accused cannot leave Bhubaneswar without the court's permission, must refrain from tampering with evidence, and are required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The case has also involved the interrogation of several individuals, including senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi. As the investigation unfolds, the Odisha government has transferred Sethi to a special duty role, with plans for further action pending the CBI's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
