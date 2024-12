Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Tensions in Yemen

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted several strategic locations in Yemen early Thursday, according to Al Masirah TV, the Houthi movement's main television outlet.

Key strikes included two central power stations near Sanaa, as well as multiple raids on Hodeidah, with Ras Issa oil facilities being notably affected, resulting in casualties among employees, according to Yemen's SABA news agency.

The Israeli military confirmed its strikes specifically targeted Houthi military installations, including ports and energy infrastructure, following a missile interception earlier from Yemen. Tensions have heightened with Houthi attacks on shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)