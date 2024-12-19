Left Menu

Vietnam Strengthens Global Ties at International Arms Fair

Vietnam is seeking to bolster international defense cooperation as part of its strategic agenda. An arms fair held in Hanoi underscores its message of peace and development, with prime focus on preventing wars and maintaining autonomy amid geopolitical tensions. Key players include the U.S., China, and Russia.

Updated: 19-12-2024 09:56 IST
Vietnam aims to expand international defense cooperation to foster trust and prevent conflicts, as stated by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday. This announcement was made at the opening of Vietnam's second international arms fair, where the United States expressed intentions for its defense industry to be a significant contributor.

The arms fair, taking place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi until Sunday, features nearly 250 exhibitors from numerous countries, such as the United States, China, Russia, Britain, Iran, and Israel. Prime Minister Chinh emphasized Vietnam's 'four no' policy, which includes not engaging in military alliances and not using force in international relations.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper, addressing a press conference at the expo, discussed potential collaborations between U.S. defense companies and Vietnamese counterparts for joint production and technology transfers. Highlighting Vietnam's status as a major arms importer, especially from Russia, this collaboration could enhance Vietnam's defense capabilities amid regional tensions, particularly concerning issues in the South China Sea.

