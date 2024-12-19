South Korea's Political Tumult: Martial Law, Impeachment, and Unfolding Investigations

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea remains in political upheaval following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This came after his contentious decision to declare martial law briefly, a decree that was quickly rescinded amid public and parliamentary backlash.

Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon's confidant and lawyer, emphasized Yoon's readiness to personally address ongoing legal proceedings. One key question lies in whether Yoon's actions may constitute insurrection, a grave charge not covered by presidential immunity.

The crisis has had far-reaching economic consequences, impacting South Korea's currency. Meanwhile, the political drama has entangled numerous officials, including the recent arrest of former army intelligence commander Noh Sang-won for alleged involvement in the martial law directive.

