South Korea's Political Tumult: Martial Law, Impeachment, and Unfolding Investigations

South Korea faces political strife with the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law briefly, stirring controversy. Impeachment and investigations into insurrection charges follow, while Yoon remains confined to his residence. The political turbulence impacts currency, with involved officials facing legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:15 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea remains in political upheaval following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This came after his contentious decision to declare martial law briefly, a decree that was quickly rescinded amid public and parliamentary backlash.

Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon's confidant and lawyer, emphasized Yoon's readiness to personally address ongoing legal proceedings. One key question lies in whether Yoon's actions may constitute insurrection, a grave charge not covered by presidential immunity.

The crisis has had far-reaching economic consequences, impacting South Korea's currency. Meanwhile, the political drama has entangled numerous officials, including the recent arrest of former army intelligence commander Noh Sang-won for alleged involvement in the martial law directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

