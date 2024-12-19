China's foreign ministry has categorically denied claims of operating undisclosed police stations. This announcement came after a New York resident confessed to participating in such an operation as an unregistered foreign agent.

In a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China is a nation governed by the rule of law. The country remains steadfast in its adherence to international legal standards.

Lin Jian reinforced China's respect for the judicial sovereignty of all nations, addressing the recent allegations and emphasizing their commitment to lawful practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)