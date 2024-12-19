Left Menu

China Denies Operative Secret Police Stations Claim

China's foreign ministry dismissed allegations of secret police stations after a New York resident admitted to acting as an unregistered foreign agent. China's commitment to the rule of law and respect for international judicial sovereignty was emphasized by the ministry's spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has categorically denied claims of operating undisclosed police stations. This announcement came after a New York resident confessed to participating in such an operation as an unregistered foreign agent.

In a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China is a nation governed by the rule of law. The country remains steadfast in its adherence to international legal standards.

Lin Jian reinforced China's respect for the judicial sovereignty of all nations, addressing the recent allegations and emphasizing their commitment to lawful practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

