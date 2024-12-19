Bribe Bust: Officials Caught in Corruption Scandal
A revenue official, Santosh Mahadeo Patil, from Maharashtra’s Thane district, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe to update land records. Patil, who worked at the tehsildar's office, was caught accepting the money after a sting operation revealed his illicit activities.
A revenue official from Thane district, Maharashtra, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on bribery charges, requiring Rs 40,000 to update land records as revealed on Thursday.
Santosh Mahadeo Patil, the accused, served as an assistant in Kalyan's tehsildar office and demanded the payment from a recent land purchaser to falsely update documentation.
An alert by the complainant led the ACB to conduct a sting operation, resulting in Patil's capture while accepting the bribe, resulting in charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
