Major Drug Bust: Secret Lab Uncovered in Maharashtra

A clandestine drugs manufacturing lab was unveiled as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized approximately 47 kgs of narcotics and arrested two individuals in Maharashtra. The operation was confirmed by the federal anti-narcotics agency on Thursday.

During the March 22 raid in Mumbai's Bhandup area, the NCB confiscated 46.8 kgs of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant known by various street names such as 'meow meow' and 'bubble', and detained two suspects. One of the apprehended individuals revealed that the drug was produced in an undisclosed laboratory within the Mahad Industrial area of Raigad district.

The narcotics supplier, currently on bail and having two cases filed against him by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), remains a significant concern. Citizens are encouraged to aid the fight against drug trafficking by using the national narcotics helpline (toll-free number: 1933) to report suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)