Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Secret Lab Uncovered in Maharashtra

A secret drugs lab was discovered after a significant seizure of 47 kgs of narcotics in Maharashtra. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two individuals in Mumbai on March 22. The drugs were being manufactured in a clandestine lab in Raigad district. Public collaboration is urged to combat drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:42 IST
Major Drug Bust: Secret Lab Uncovered in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clandestine drugs manufacturing lab was unveiled as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized approximately 47 kgs of narcotics and arrested two individuals in Maharashtra. The operation was confirmed by the federal anti-narcotics agency on Thursday.

During the March 22 raid in Mumbai's Bhandup area, the NCB confiscated 46.8 kgs of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant known by various street names such as 'meow meow' and 'bubble', and detained two suspects. One of the apprehended individuals revealed that the drug was produced in an undisclosed laboratory within the Mahad Industrial area of Raigad district.

The narcotics supplier, currently on bail and having two cases filed against him by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), remains a significant concern. Citizens are encouraged to aid the fight against drug trafficking by using the national narcotics helpline (toll-free number: 1933) to report suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025