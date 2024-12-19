UN Report Calls for Justice System Reforms and Protection of Civil Liberties in South Sudan

Arbitrary arrests and prolonged detention of civilians remain a critical human rights issue in South Sudan, according to a joint report by the United Nations Human Rights Office and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The report documents 1,140 cases of arbitrary arrests and detentions between January 2023 and May 2024, including 162 women and 87 children.

The report highlights patterns of abuse, particularly against women and girls, who were often unlawfully detained for rejecting arranged marriages, seeking divorces, or being accused of adultery. These practices reflect systemic use of gender as a tool for social control.

The report also notes that individuals with disabilities, political opposition members, and those engaging in political processes have been arbitrarily detained, frequently without charges or evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Call for Justice and Accountability

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed concern over arrests for actions that are not criminal offenses. “Such practices undermine South Sudan’s efforts to reform its justice system and protect human rights,” Türk said. He called for the immediate release of all individuals arbitrarily detained and urged authorities to hold perpetrators accountable.

Agencies and Groups Involved in Arrests

The report attributes most of the arrests to government security agencies, including the National Security Service, the National Prison Service, and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces. Non-state armed groups like the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) and the National Salvation Front, along with local officials, were also implicated.

Government Efforts and UN Support

Despite the violations, the South Sudanese government has taken steps to improve the justice system. Initiatives include the establishment of the Judicial Reform Committee, deployment of mobile and special courts, and expanded legal aid services. In response to the report, the government expressed a commitment to conducting an independent investigation into the allegations and ensuring accountability for human rights violations.

UNMISS welcomed these steps but stressed the need for further action. “The Government’s willingness to investigate is commendable,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative to South Sudan and Head of UNMISS. “However, it is equally critical to provide victims with necessary support and reparations.”

Recommendations for Reform

The report urges the government to:

Promote and protect civil liberties, including the right to personal liberty. Ensure equal participation of citizens in public affairs, particularly in the lead-up to elections. Strengthen the independence and effectiveness of justice delivery mechanisms. Provide technical cooperation for prison reform, aligned with UN standards.

Focus on Upcoming Elections

Haysom emphasized the importance of fostering a rights-respecting environment ahead of South Sudan’s forthcoming elections. “The promotion of civil rights and political freedoms is essential to building a stable democracy,” he said.

Path Forward

The UN reiterated its readiness to support South Sudan in reforming its prison system and broader justice sector to align with international human rights standards. As South Sudan prepares for its elections, addressing these systemic issues will be critical to ensuring accountability and protecting the rights of all citizens.