Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Transatlantic Unity at EU Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a united front between the U.S. and EU to achieve peace in Ukraine at the European Council summit in Brussels. Key discussion topics included protection of Ukraine's energy sector, arms production, and urgent support for the education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:17 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Transatlantic Unity at EU Summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a call for unity between the U.S. and the European Union in a quest to secure peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy's remarks came as he attended the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The President outlined the critical areas requiring immediate attention, including safeguarding Ukraine's energy sector and ramping up arms production. These points reflect the urgent need for stability amid ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy also stressed the importance of international support for Ukraine's struggling education system, highlighting the challenges facing the nation as it seeks to rebuild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024