Zelenskiy Calls for Transatlantic Unity at EU Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a call for unity between the U.S. and the European Union in a quest to secure peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy's remarks came as he attended the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The President outlined the critical areas requiring immediate attention, including safeguarding Ukraine's energy sector and ramping up arms production. These points reflect the urgent need for stability amid ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy also stressed the importance of international support for Ukraine's struggling education system, highlighting the challenges facing the nation as it seeks to rebuild.

