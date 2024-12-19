Left Menu

Vietnam Eyes Arms Diversification Amid Geo-Political Tensions

US weapons manufacturers might collaborate with Vietnamese counterparts to enhance Vietnam's military capabilities. The recent weapons expo in Hanoi highlights this ambition, amidst Vietnam's endeavor to diversify its arms imports away from Russia, amid geopolitical tensions like the South China Sea disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:22 IST
The United States is seeking to forge alliances in Vietnam's defense sector, according to a statement by US Ambassador Mark Knapper on Thursday. Speaking at an international arms expo held in Hanoi, Knapper emphasized the need for Vietnam to acquire defense capabilities across diverse domains, including maritime, aerial, terrestrial, and cyber spaces.

The expo is a significant gathering with 250 exhibitors, featuring geopolitical giants like the US, China, Russia, and others. Major companies, including Boeing and Textron Aviation from the United States, are among the participants. Vietnam aims to reduce its historical dependence on Russia for military supplies, with Russia accounting for 60% of Vietnam's military imports in 2022. The expo also showcases Vietnam's initiative to develop its indigenous arms production capabilities.

Vietnam's focus on expanding its arms diversification is largely influenced by rising tensions in the South China Sea. The region is closely monitored due to its strategic importance, marked by territorial disputes involving multiple countries, including China. The Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, termed the expo as a platform for 'peace, cooperation and development,' underscoring the broader diplomatic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

