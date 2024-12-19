Central Government Prioritizes Filling Reserved Vacancies

The Rajya Sabha received confirmation that the filling of vacant posts, including those reserved for certain categories, within various central government ministries and PSUs, is an ongoing process. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that ministries and departments are responsible for maintaining vacancy data and have been instructed to address these vacancies promptly.

In a written response, Singh outlined that direct recruitment for civil posts across all India-based competitions includes quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, with respective reservations of 15%, 7.5%, and 27%. Additionally, a 10% reservation is extended to those in the Economically Weaker Section who do not fall under the other reserved categories.

This policy underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity and swift action in ensuring that all reserved category vacancies are systematically addressed across the central administrative spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)