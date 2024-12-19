Left Menu

Central Government Prioritizes Filling Reserved Vacancies

The Rajya Sabha was informed of the continuous process of filling vacant posts, including reserved category vacancies, in central government ministries, departments, and PSUs. Data on vacancies is managed by respective entities, with directives to fill them promptly. Reservations apply for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EWS categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:48 IST
Central Government Prioritizes Filling Reserved Vacancies
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia.org
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha received confirmation that the filling of vacant posts, including those reserved for certain categories, within various central government ministries and PSUs, is an ongoing process. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that ministries and departments are responsible for maintaining vacancy data and have been instructed to address these vacancies promptly.

In a written response, Singh outlined that direct recruitment for civil posts across all India-based competitions includes quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, with respective reservations of 15%, 7.5%, and 27%. Additionally, a 10% reservation is extended to those in the Economically Weaker Section who do not fall under the other reserved categories.

This policy underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity and swift action in ensuring that all reserved category vacancies are systematically addressed across the central administrative spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024